Watch: Johnny Sexton's kid tell him "You're still the best Dad" after heart-breaking WC exit

Ireland was treated to a rather touching moment when Luca Sexton, the son of Johnny, was seen trying to comfort his father.

Luca was beside his legendary father after Ireland exited the Rugby World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

In a bid to cheer his tearful father, Luca uttered the words "You're still the best Dad". The touching moment was captured on camera and shared across X (formerly Twitter).

"You're still the best Dad"💚pic.twitter.com/tZHf3evGjc — EK Rugby Analysis (@ek_rugby) October 14, 2023

Sexton retired after the game but narrowly fell short in Paris on Saturday.

New Zealand defeatd Andy Farrell’s men 28-24 at the Stade de France, which ultimately proved to be the legendary fly-half’s final game of professional rugby.

The general feeling of the squad was just sheer dejection but Sexton also took exception to something said, seemingly by New Zealand’s Rieko Ioane.

Ireland’s legendary pivot responded angrily when Ioane turned away, saying a few choice words in the direction of the All Blacks centre.

Johnny Sexton is not happy about something here 🤬#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/hjcMQBjoMX — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 14, 2023

Replacement back-row Jack Conan tried to calm him down before he turned to shake the hands of lock duo Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick.