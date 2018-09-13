WATCH: Mark Wahlberg thinks Waterford FC are playing Man Utd this weekend

13 September 2018

Waterford FC are back in Premier Division action for the first time in six weeks this Friday as they face Bray Wanderers.

They face an even greater challenge on Saturday, according to one Hollywood megastar.

Mark Wahlberg was asked to take part in BBC Sport’s Premier League Predictions feature and it seems his pronunciation of Premiership football teams isn’t great.

You've probably seen Mark Wahlberg's fitness routine. But have you heard him trying to pronounce Watford? pic.twitter.com/iWyusQTasy — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 13, 2018

Needless to say, the lads at the RSC are sweating now ahead of a big weekend.

