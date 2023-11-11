Waterford FC defeat Cork City and secure Premier Division Football

The Blues have done it!

Waterford FC are back in the top flight of Irish football, following a 2-1 victory over Cork City.

Playoffs were introduced by the League of Ireland ahead of the 1992-93 season to decide the final available place in the following year’s Premier Division.

Since then Waterford have endured heartbreak on no less than nine occasions.

They fell five times as a Premier Division side and missed out four times as a First Division side.

Blues Fans Out in Force

History was against Waterford last night but they managed to lift themselves and rose to the occasion.

With almost 2,000 Blues fans in tow, Waterford started the brighter but couldn't find a way through.

Cork City had only managed to net 35 times in the whole Premier Division season but would have taken the lead inside 15 minutes if not for a heroic intervention by Darragh Power to deny Ben Worman a tap-in.

Cork were forced into early changes as two injuries to Kravchuk and Drinan ended their night prematurely.

Waterford continued to pile on the pressure but couldn't convert and that left it all to play for as the sides headed for the dressing rooms at 0-0.

Following another big chance wasted by Waterford, Cork struck a heavy blow.

In the 56th minute, City captain, Cian Coleman rose highest to give Cork the lead and there was a nervous edge setting into the Blues fans.

Was history looming its devastating head once again?

Waterford Players Rallied

The Waterford players rallied themselves as Cork sat back, content with their lead.

The elusive goal finally arrived and what a cracker it was.

A ball into the opposition box from Power rebounded back out and landed at the sweet right boot of Connor Parsons.

He struck a peach of a shot into the top right corner and the Blue Army erupted in the stands.

1-1 with twenty minutes left to play.

On the 80th minute mark, Waterford hearts were in mouths.

Barry Coffey teed up Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh who looked set to get a late winner but he somehow conspired to miss the chance with the goal wide open.

10th Time's the Charm

Extra time again then.

It had been a fantastic, lively game of football but there was no clear indication of who would be playing Premier Division football in 2024.

The Leesiders set out their defensive stall again and held firm in the opening exchanges of extra time.

However, in the 100th minute, the game turned.

Cian Coleman, the hero for Cork in the second half with their goal, turned villain as he dragged down Ronan Coughlan.

Penalty to Waterford FC.

Coughlan took on the responsibility and with the weight of Waterford on his shoulders he fired the ball down the middle and into the net.

2-1 to the Blues.

Cork kept battling to their credit but every Waterford player gave everything and made sure that the Blues held on for a famous victory.

Ronan Coughlan was awarded the man-of-the-match after his 50th goal contribution of the season.

Keith Long and the Blue Army can now look forward to Premier Division Football next season.

What. A. Night.