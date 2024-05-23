Play Button
Waterford Minor Hurling squad announced ahead of clash with Galway

Odhrán Johnson
James O'Connor has announced his starting 15 and bench for the upcoming Minor Hurling All-Ireland Pre-Lim Quarter-Final between Galway and Waterford on Saturday, May 25.

Throw-in is at 2 pm at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The full starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Billy Murphy Tallow
2 Alex Furlong Roanmore
3 (C) Fiacra Cooney Ballygunner
4 Jack Twomey Affane/Cappoquin/Tourin
5 Conor Power De La Salle
6 Joe McDonnell Tallow
7 Ollie Fives Ballygunner
8 Tommy Kennedy Mount Sion
9 Rory Jacob Passage
10 Gearóid O'Shea St Mollerans
11 Jack Power Ballygunner
12 Eoin Burke Roanmore
13 Mark Hartley Ballygunner
14 Shane Power De La Salle
15 Caoillin Reville Roanmore
16
 James Comerford Ballygunner
17 Ben Cummins Lismore
18 Aaron Coughlan Mount Sion
19 Cormac Spain Ballygunner
20 Conor Lynch Ballinameela
21 Thomas Skehan Clonea
22 Tadhg Corcoran Mount Sion
23 Jamie Shanahan Erins Own
24 Pierce Quann Dungarvan

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

