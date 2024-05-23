Waterford Minor Hurling squad announced ahead of clash with Galway

James O'Connor has announced his starting 15 and bench for the upcoming Minor Hurling All-Ireland Pre-Lim Quarter-Final between Galway and Waterford on Saturday, May 25.

Throw-in is at 2 pm at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

The full starting 15 and bench are as follows:

1 (GK) Billy Murphy Tallow 2 Alex Furlong Roanmore 3 (C) Fiacra Cooney Ballygunner 4 Jack Twomey Affane/Cappoquin/Tourin 5 Conor Power De La Salle 6 Joe McDonnell Tallow 7 Ollie Fives Ballygunner 8 Tommy Kennedy Mount Sion 9 Rory Jacob Passage 10 Gearóid O'Shea St Mollerans 11 Jack Power Ballygunner 12 Eoin Burke Roanmore 13 Mark Hartley Ballygunner 14 Shane Power De La Salle 15 Caoillin Reville Roanmore 16 James Comerford Ballygunner 17 Ben Cummins Lismore 18 Aaron Coughlan Mount Sion 19 Cormac Spain Ballygunner 20 Conor Lynch Ballinameela 21 Thomas Skehan Clonea 22 Tadhg Corcoran Mount Sion 23 Jamie Shanahan Erins Own 24 Pierce Quann Dungarvan

