Waterford Minor Hurling squad announced ahead of clash with Galway

James O'Connor has announced his starting 15 and bench for the upcoming Minor Hurling All-Ireland Pre-Lim Quarter-Final between Galway and Waterford on Saturday, May 25.
Throw-in is at 2 pm at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.
The full starting 15 and bench are as follows:
|1 (GK)
|Billy Murphy
|Tallow
|2
|Alex Furlong
|Roanmore
|3 (C)
|Fiacra Cooney
|Ballygunner
|4
|Jack Twomey
|Affane/Cappoquin/Tourin
|5
|Conor Power
|De La Salle
|6
|Joe McDonnell
|Tallow
|7
|Ollie Fives
|Ballygunner
|8
|Tommy Kennedy
|Mount Sion
|9
|Rory Jacob
|Passage
|10
|Gearóid O'Shea
|St Mollerans
|11
|Jack Power
|Ballygunner
|12
|Eoin Burke
|Roanmore
|13
|Mark Hartley
|Ballygunner
|14
|Shane Power
|De La Salle
|15
|Caoillin Reville
|Roanmore
|
16
|James Comerford
|Ballygunner
|17
|Ben Cummins
|Lismore
|18
|Aaron Coughlan
|Mount Sion
|19
|Cormac Spain
|Ballygunner
|20
|Conor Lynch
|Ballinameela
|21
|Thomas Skehan
|Clonea
|22
|Tadhg Corcoran
|Mount Sion
|23
|Jamie Shanahan
|Erins Own
|24
|Pierce Quann
|Dungarvan
Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.
Advertisement