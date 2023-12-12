Play Button
We stand with you – Chelsea condemn online racial abuse directed at Lauren James

Lauren James
Lauren James, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Chelsea have condemned racial abuse directed towards forward Lauren James following Sunday’s Women’s Super League clash with Arsenal.

England international James was at the centre of controversy during the game after appearing to stamp on Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti.

James was shown a yellow card after the incident in the 70th minute at the Emirates Stadium and was substituted by manager Emma Hayes soon after.

Chelsea, the WSL champions, were trailing 3-1 at the time and went on to lose 4-1.

A statement from Chelsea read: “Chelsea Football Club condemns the online abuse directed towards Lauren James following Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Arsenal.

“The club stands strongly against any form of abuse and discriminatory behaviour. Discrimination has no place at Chelsea Football Club or in any of our communities.

“We will take action against any individual that we can identify. We stand with you, Lauren.”

Those sentiments have also been echoed by the Football Association.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from the England national team account read: “We stand alongside you LJ. Online abuse and discriminatory behaviour has no place in football. This abhorrent behaviour must have consequences.”

By Andy Hampson, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

