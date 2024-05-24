Wexford and Kilkenny hurling squads announced ahead of Sunday clash

The stage is set, and the teams have been named for the south-east clash between Kilkenny and Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.
Derek Lyng's side go into the fixture unbeaten in their Championship campaign. Their most recent fixture saw them beat Dublin and Parnell Park after drawing the two fixtures before that against Carlow and Galway.
Kilkenny
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Murphy
|Glenmore
|2
|Mikey Butler
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|3
|Huw Lawlor
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|4
|Tommy Walsh
|Tullaroan
|5
|Mikey Carey
|Young Irelands
|6 (C)
|Paddy Deegan
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|7
|David Blanchfield
|Bennettsbridge
|8
|Richie Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|9
|Cian Kenny
|James Stephens
|10
|John Donnelly
|Thomastown
|11
|TJ Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|12
|Tom Phelan
|Conahy Shamrocks
|13
|Eoin Cody
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|14
|Billy Ryan
|Graigue Ballycallan
|15
|Martin Keoghan
|Tullaroan
|
16
|Aidan Tallis
|Lisdowney
|17
|Shane Murphy
|Glenmore
|18
|Conor Delaney
|Erin's Own
|19
|Cillian Buckley
|Dicksboro
|20
|Conor Fogarty
|Erin's Own
|21
|Killian Doyle
|Emeralds
|22
|Adrian Mullen
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|23
|Billy Drennan
|Galmoy
|24
|Owen Wall
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|25
|Walter Walsh
|Tullogher Rosbercon
|26
|Harry Shine
|Dicksboro
Wexford are just one point behind Kilkenny, as they dropped points to Antrim in April. However, a convincing victory against Carlow put them in good standing going into the south-east derby.
Wexford
|1 (GK)
|Mark Fanning
|Glynn-Barntown
|2
|Shane Reck
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|3
|Conor Foley
|Horsewood
|4
|Eoin Ryan
|St. Anne's Rathangan
|5
|Liam Ryan
|Rapparees
|6
|Damien Reck
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|7
|Matthew O'Hanlon
|St. James'
|8
|Conor Hearne
|Shelmalier
|9
|Cathal Dunbar
|Naomh Éanna
|10
|Richie Lawlor
|Faythe Harriers
|11 (C)
|Lee Chin
|Faythe Harriers
|12
|Liam Óg McGovern
|St. Anne's Rathangan
|13
|Mikie Dwyer
|St. Mogue's Fethard
|14
|Conor McDonald
|Naomh Éanna
|15
|Rory O'Connor
|St. Martin's
|
16
|Aaron Duggan
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|17
|Simon Donohoe
|Shelmalier
|18
|Kevin Foley
|Rapparees
|19
|Charlie McGuckin
|Naomh Éanna
|20
|Tomás Kinsella
|Askamore
|21
|Darragh Carley
|Glynn-Barntown
|22
|Conor Devitt
|Tara Rocks
|23
|Séamus Casey
|Oylegate-Glenbrien
|24
|Cian Byrne
|St. Mogue's Fethard
|25
|Niall Murphy
|Ferns St. Aidans
|26
|Jack O'Connor
|St. Martin's
Throw-in is at 2 pm at Nowlan Park. The game will also be streamed live on GAAGO.
