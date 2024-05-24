Play Button
Wexford and Kilkenny hurling squads announced ahead of Sunday clash

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park. Wexford's Lee Chin
Odhrán Johnson
The stage is set, and the teams have been named for the south-east clash between Kilkenny and Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Derek Lyng's side go into the fixture unbeaten in their Championship campaign. Their most recent fixture saw them beat Dublin and Parnell Park after drawing the two fixtures before that against Carlow and Galway.

Kilkenny

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore
2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels
3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels
4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands
6 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels
7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge
8 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
9 Cian Kenny James Stephens
10 John Donnelly Thomastown
11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
12 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks
13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale
14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan
15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan
16
 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney
17 Shane Murphy Glenmore
18 Conor Delaney Erin's Own
19 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro
20 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own
21 Killian Doyle Emeralds
22 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale
23 Billy Drennan Galmoy
24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels
25 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon
26 Harry Shine Dicksboro

Wexford are just one point behind Kilkenny, as they dropped points to Antrim in April. However, a convincing victory against Carlow put them in good standing going into the south-east derby.

Wexford

1 (GK) Mark Fanning Glynn-Barntown
2 Shane Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien
3 Conor Foley Horsewood
4 Eoin Ryan St. Anne's Rathangan
5 Liam Ryan Rapparees
6 Damien Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien
7 Matthew O'Hanlon St. James'
8 Conor Hearne Shelmalier
9 Cathal Dunbar Naomh Éanna
10 Richie Lawlor Faythe Harriers
11 (C) Lee Chin Faythe Harriers
12 Liam Óg McGovern St. Anne's Rathangan
13 Mikie Dwyer St. Mogue's Fethard
14 Conor McDonald Naomh Éanna
15 Rory O'Connor St. Martin's
16
 Aaron Duggan Oylegate-Glenbrien
17 Simon Donohoe Shelmalier
18 Kevin Foley Rapparees
19 Charlie McGuckin Naomh Éanna
20 Tomás Kinsella Askamore
21 Darragh Carley Glynn-Barntown
22 Conor Devitt Tara Rocks
23 Séamus Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien
24 Cian Byrne St. Mogue's Fethard
25 Niall Murphy Ferns St. Aidans
26 Jack O'Connor St. Martin's

Throw-in is at 2 pm at Nowlan Park. The game will also be streamed live on GAAGO.

