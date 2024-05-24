Wexford and Kilkenny hurling squads announced ahead of Sunday clash

The stage is set, and the teams have been named for the south-east clash between Kilkenny and Wexford in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Derek Lyng's side go into the fixture unbeaten in their Championship campaign. Their most recent fixture saw them beat Dublin and Parnell Park after drawing the two fixtures before that against Carlow and Galway.

Kilkenny

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore 2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels 3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels 4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan 5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands 6 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels 7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge 8 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 9 Cian Kenny James Stephens 10 John Donnelly Thomastown 11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 12 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks 13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale 14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan 15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan 16 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney 17 Shane Murphy Glenmore 18 Conor Delaney Erin's Own 19 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro 20 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own 21 Killian Doyle Emeralds 22 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale 23 Billy Drennan Galmoy 24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels 25 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon 26 Harry Shine Dicksboro

Wexford are just one point behind Kilkenny, as they dropped points to Antrim in April. However, a convincing victory against Carlow put them in good standing going into the south-east derby.

Wexford

1 (GK) Mark Fanning Glynn-Barntown 2 Shane Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien 3 Conor Foley Horsewood 4 Eoin Ryan St. Anne's Rathangan 5 Liam Ryan Rapparees 6 Damien Reck Oylegate-Glenbrien 7 Matthew O'Hanlon St. James' 8 Conor Hearne Shelmalier 9 Cathal Dunbar Naomh Éanna 10 Richie Lawlor Faythe Harriers 11 (C) Lee Chin Faythe Harriers 12 Liam Óg McGovern St. Anne's Rathangan 13 Mikie Dwyer St. Mogue's Fethard 14 Conor McDonald Naomh Éanna 15 Rory O'Connor St. Martin's 16 Aaron Duggan Oylegate-Glenbrien 17 Simon Donohoe Shelmalier 18 Kevin Foley Rapparees 19 Charlie McGuckin Naomh Éanna 20 Tomás Kinsella Askamore 21 Darragh Carley Glynn-Barntown 22 Conor Devitt Tara Rocks 23 Séamus Casey Oylegate-Glenbrien 24 Cian Byrne St. Mogue's Fethard 25 Niall Murphy Ferns St. Aidans 26 Jack O'Connor St. Martin's

Throw-in is at 2 pm at Nowlan Park. The game will also be streamed live on GAAGO.

