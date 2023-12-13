Play Button
Wexford GAA makes formal complaint against South East Radio over 'persistently negative coverage'

Darragh Egan - Wexford Hurling former manager
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin says a complaint has been lodged with the broadcasting authority (Coimisiún na Meán) against South East Radio.

According to The Irish Independent, the complaint was lodged over 'what he feels has been persistently negative coverage.'

All 72 delegates from Wexford’s GAA clubs were in agreement with the decision to lodge to formal complaint, the chairman was said to have confirmed by the Independent.

According to the Irish Examiner, Martin called reaction to Wexford's shock senior hurlers’ Leinster SHC defeat to Westmeath as “toxic negativity”.

Wexford was beaten earlier this earlier this year but then went on to beat Kilkenny to retain the Leinster SHC status in manager Darragh Egan Egan’s final match in charge.

Morning Mix show show host Alan Corcoran is particularly targeted in the complaint.

In turn the host has described the action by the Wexford GAA clubs as “quite extraordinary" and unusual, the Irish Independent further reports.

