Wexford GAA propose Keith Rossiter as new manager

Keith Rossiter is to be proposed as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager.

In a statement, Wexford GAA said the Oulart-The Ballagh man will be proposed on a three-year term.

Full details of the announcement are available here: https://t.co/sydXQrQpvp — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) August 18, 2023

Last month, Darragh Egan's two-year term as manager was not extended, with his last games seeing Wexford's exit from the Leinster championship in May.

Rossiter was manager of Wexford's Under 20 Hurling Team for the last two seasons, seeing the team reach successive Leinster Finals.

He played at senior level for the county for over a decade, including the Leinster title back in 2004.

At club level, Rossiter won ten Wexford Senior hurling titles as well as a Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship with Oulart-The Ballagh.

His nomination as Wexford Senior Hurling Manager will be put forward to the Wexford County Committee scheduled for Tuesday, 29th August.

