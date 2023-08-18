Play Button
Play Button
Sport

Wexford GAA propose Keith Rossiter as new manager

Wexford GAA propose Keith Rossiter as new manager
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park. Wexford's Lee Chin
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Keith Rossiter is to be proposed as the new Wexford Senior Hurling Manager.

In a statement, Wexford GAA said the Oulart-The Ballagh man will be proposed on a three-year term.

Advertisement

Last month, Darragh Egan's two-year term as manager was not extended, with his last games seeing Wexford's exit from the Leinster championship in May.

Rossiter was manager of Wexford's Under 20 Hurling Team for the last two seasons, seeing the team reach successive Leinster Finals.

He played at senior level for the county for over a decade, including the Leinster title back in 2004.

Advertisement

At club level, Rossiter won ten Wexford Senior hurling titles as well as a Leinster Senior Club Hurling Championship with Oulart-The Ballagh.

His nomination as Wexford Senior Hurling Manager will be put forward to the Wexford County Committee scheduled for Tuesday, 29th August.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

"Do not swim" notice for popular Wexford beach

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Cruel summer weather: Met Éireann issues nationwide rain and wind warnings

 By Beat News
Win 3

WIN on Beat the Bomb with Waterford Harvest Festival!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement