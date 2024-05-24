Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named in Leinster team ahead of Champions Cup Final

The Leinster team to face Toulouse in tomorrow's Champions Cup Final has been named.

There are three changes from the side that defeated Northampton Saints in the semi-final: Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, Jason Jenkins in the second row, and Will Connors in the back row.

James Ryan is named among the replacements, with head coach Leo Cullen opting for a 6-2 split - Luke McGrath and Ciaran Frawley are the two backs named on the bench.

Jimmy O'Brien and Ross Molony miss out on matchday 23, while Garry Ringrose misses out again as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Starting Squad

Andrew Porter Dan Sheehan Tadhg Furlong Joe McCarthy Jason Jenkins Ryan Baird Will Connors Caelan Doris (C) Jamison Gibson-Park Ross Byrne James Lowe Jamie Osborne Robbie Henshaw Jordan Larmour Hugo Keenan

Replacements

Rónan Kelleher Cian Healy Michael Ala'alatoa James Ryan Jack Conan Luke McGrath Ciarán Frawley Josh van der Flier

Kick-off is at 2.45 pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will be shown live on RTÉ2, TNT Sport and ITV4.

