Wexford's Tadhg Furlong named in Leinster team ahead of Champions Cup Final

Pictured: Leinster's Tadhg Furlong (Left) and Sean Cronin (Right)
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The Leinster team to face Toulouse in tomorrow's Champions Cup Final has been named.

There are three changes from the side that defeated Northampton Saints in the semi-final: Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, Jason Jenkins in the second row, and Will Connors in the back row.

James Ryan is named among the replacements, with head coach Leo Cullen opting for a 6-2 split - Luke McGrath and Ciaran Frawley are the two backs named on the bench.

Jimmy O'Brien and Ross Molony miss out on matchday 23, while Garry Ringrose misses out again as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Starting Squad

Andrew Porter
Dan Sheehan
Tadhg Furlong
Joe McCarthy
Jason Jenkins
Ryan Baird
Will Connors
Caelan Doris (C)
Jamison Gibson-Park
Ross Byrne
James Lowe
Jamie Osborne
Robbie Henshaw
Jordan Larmour
Hugo Keenan

Replacements

Rónan Kelleher
Cian Healy
Michael Ala'alatoa
James Ryan
Jack Conan
Luke McGrath
Ciarán Frawley
Josh van der Flier
Kick-off is at 2.45 pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The match will be shown live on RTÉ2, TNT Sport and ITV4.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

More in Sport
