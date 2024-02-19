Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Wiffen takes gold again to round out successful Doha campaign

Wiffen takes gold again to round out successful Doha campaign
Photo: Getty Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ireland has a new distance champion after Daniel Wiffen swam another impressive race at the World Championships in Doha on Sunday.

The Armagh man obliterated the field in the 1500m freestyle to claim gold.

His latest success comes just days after he won Ireland's first world title in the 800m on Wednesday.

Wiffen posted a time of 14:34.07, finishing more than 10 seconds clear of German runner-up Florian Wellbrock.

Advertisement

Speaking after the race, the 22-year-old said breaking a world record is his next target, with his 1500m time three seconds shy of Sun Yang's world record (14:31.02) which has stood since 2012.

Advertisement

"I’ve been planning to get it at some point, but it’s unreal to get that time in February," Wiffen said.

His long course successes come after he set the 800m short course world record in December.

Capping off the competition, Wiffen's historic efforts also saw him named the best male swimmer of the championship, with Team USA's Claire Curzan named best female swimmer.

-Reuters

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Five hospitalised following Clare crash

 By Aoife Kearns
Win 2

Seize the Leap Day!

 By Claire Rowe
News 3

Barbie among the films to be added to Leaving Cert Curriculum

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement