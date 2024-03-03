World Indoor Athletics Championships: Wexford's Sophie Becker among team to set national record

Wexford's Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Roisin Harrison and Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley ran a new national record of 3:28:45 to finish fourth in their heat, at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The race was won by the Netherlands, followed by the USA and Great Britain, with Belgium in fourth.

Our Women’s 4x400m Relay team caught up with us after they finished fifth at the World Indoor Championships 🙌🏻



Super performance 🤩#WICGlasgow24 #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/0fXPa7gjf2 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) March 3, 2024

Mawdsley had the second-fastest leg in the race with a time of 50.47.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the final of the 60m hurdles.

Lavin recorded a time of 7.91, as the winner, Devynne Charlton broke the world record with a time of 7.65.

By Michael Bolton

Photo: Virgin Media Sport

