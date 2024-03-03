Play Button
World Indoor Athletics Championships: Wexford's Sophie Becker among team to set national record

Wexford's Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Roisin Harrison and Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley ran a new national record of 3:28:45 to finish fourth in their heat, at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The race was won by the Netherlands, followed by the USA and Great Britain, with Belgium in fourth.

Mawdsley had the second-fastest leg in the race with a time of 50.47.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the final of the 60m hurdles.

Lavin recorded a time of 7.91, as the winner, Devynne Charlton broke the world record with a time of 7.65.

Lavin recorded a new personal best as she qualified for the final of the 60-metre hurdles in Glasgow.

Lavin finished second in the semi-final in a time of 7:90 to make the final, which takes place at 9pm.

The Limerick woman made the semi-final after clocking a time of 7:90 in her heat earlier on Sunday.

The Irish women's 4x400m relay team finished fifth in their final.

By Michael Bolton

Photo: Virgin Media Sport

