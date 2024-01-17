Dermot Bannon under fire for Tipperary home without planning

Celebrity architect and 'Room to Improve' presenter Dermot Bannon is coming under fire for his work at a Tipperary house, which featured on the RTÉ programme last Sunday.

The Irish Independent reports that an upstairs bedroom in the home near the Rock of Cashel was built before the appropriate planning permission was approved.

Sunday night's programme showed Bannon trying to convince the Tipperary couple Kate Moloney and Brian Carrigg to build the upstairs extension.

The paper reports that 'building first and seeking permission later' is considered 'risky' and 'not best practice'.

Advertisement

The first application submitted by Bannon's office in November was reportedly deemed 'invalid', with the second application decided upon only last week.

The paper reports formal permission has yet to be granted, with a 28-day window for appeals currently open.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.