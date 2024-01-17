Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Dermot Bannon under fire for Tipperary home without planning

Dermot Bannon under fire for Tipperary home without planning
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Celebrity architect and 'Room to Improve' presenter Dermot Bannon is coming under fire for his work at a Tipperary house, which featured on the RTÉ programme last Sunday.

The Irish Independent reports that an upstairs bedroom in the home near the Rock of Cashel was built before the appropriate planning permission was approved.

Sunday night's programme showed Bannon trying to convince the Tipperary couple Kate Moloney and Brian Carrigg to build the upstairs extension.

The paper reports that 'building first and seeking permission later' is considered 'risky' and 'not best practice'.

Advertisement

The first application submitted by Bannon's office in November was reportedly deemed 'invalid', with the second application decided upon only last week.

The paper reports formal permission has yet to be granted, with a 28-day window for appeals currently open.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Proposal to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh paused as further talks expected

 By Beat News
News 2

Bord Gáis Energy latest supplier to cut energy prices

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Man arrested in connection with Waterford machete burglary

 By Aoife kearns
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement