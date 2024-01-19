Drugs worth €50,000 headed for Tipperary seized

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport discovered €50,000 of herbal cannabis during a search of parcels.

They'd come from the US and were heading to an address in County Tipperary.

The drugs were found on Tuesday and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a separate operation, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport have seized drugs worth €330,000.

Around 16.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis was found during a baggage search after a passenger had arrived from Spain.

A woman in her 20s was arrested and has since appeared before the courts.

