Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Drugs worth €50,000 headed for Tipperary seized

Drugs worth €50,000 headed for Tipperary seized
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport discovered €50,000 of herbal cannabis during a search of parcels.

They'd come from the US and were heading to an address in County Tipperary.

The drugs were found on Tuesday and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In a separate operation, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport have seized drugs worth €330,000.

Advertisement

Around 16.6 kilograms of herbal cannabis was found during a baggage search after a passenger had arrived from Spain.

A woman in her 20s was arrested and has since appeared before the courts.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

GAA: All this weekend's fixtures and where to watch

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Woman died after Wexford hospital staff missed opportunities to intervene

 By Beat News
News 3

Irish exporters to Britain urged to prepare for new Brexit rules coming into force

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement