Gardaí appeal for help in finding 69-year-old man missing from Tipperary

Dayna Kearney
A 69-year-old man from Tipperary is missing and Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Matthew Shanahan was last seen at his home in Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary on Wednesday, 15th November. Matthew is described as being approximately 5’5 in height with a slim build and grey hair. It’s believed Matthew may be wearing a greyish-coloured fisherman’s hat.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Matthew's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

