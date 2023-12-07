Play Button
Gardaí seize four vehicles in a Tipperary town

An Garda Síochána Twitter
Dayna Kearney
Gardaí seized four vehicles in a Tipperary town on Wednesday.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in Thurles when they stopped four vehicles using the Mobility App.

The device scans the registration plates and automatically returns relevant data. The device can also scan a driving licence and automatically return real-time information on the roadside to the Garda.

The app found that three drivers had no insurance and the fourth was disqualified and was arrested.

Gardaí has said that all four vehicles were seized with a court date for all four drivers to follow.

 

