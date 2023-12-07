Gardaí seize four vehicles in a Tipperary town

Gardaí seized four vehicles in a Tipperary town on Wednesday.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in Thurles when they stopped four vehicles using the Mobility App.

The device scans the registration plates and automatically returns relevant data. The device can also scan a driving licence and automatically return real-time information on the roadside to the Garda.

The app found that three drivers had no insurance and the fourth was disqualified and was arrested.

Advertisement

Gardaí has said that all four vehicles were seized with a court date for all four drivers to follow.

Advertisement

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Thurles today. They stopped four vehicles; using the #MobilityApp, it was found that three drivers had no insurance and the fourth was disqualified and was arrested. All four vehicles were seized. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/o580prqd3X — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 6, 2023

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.