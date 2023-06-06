The 'voice of a ghost' recorded inside the haunted walls of a Tipperary castle has stunned experts from across the paranormal investigative world.

Irish paranormal experts PJ Kavanagh and Philip Costello recorded the eerie voice at the 12th-century Lackeen Castle in the north of the county.

Lackeen Castle is best known as the location where the famed Stowe Missal manuscript was found in the 1700s.

The 30-second recording from May 26 last, which can be heard below, begins with PJ shouting "You're not crazy like us" to which the ghoul replies "Help me".

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, PJ says that such an occurrence is so rare that a US paranormal society, including sceptics, dedicates a podcast to the recording.

Commenting on the spooky video on Facebook, PJ said: "OK guys going back to our investigation at Lackeen Castle on Friday night. Listen carefully as I'm feeling somewhat sorry for myself thinking I'd wasted our time and should maybe have gone out for a drink as it was a Friday night.

"This is what makes it all worthwhile. This is why we do what we do. Thanks to PJ Doogue of Carlow Paranormal Researchers Ireland for his invaluable support and help".

PJ also claims to have captured another spirit standing at the top of the castle's staircase: “We don’t know what it is exactly", he said. "It looks like someone bending over and kneeling down. It looked straight at us. It was chilling."

