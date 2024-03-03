Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Man (60s) dies from injuries sustained in assault in Tipperary last week

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
A man has died from injuries he sustained in an assault which happened last week in County Tipperary.

The assault occurred on Thursday 29th February at a premises in Dundrum, Tipperary.

The man aged in his 60s, was taken to Tipperary University Hospital to be treated for his injuries but has since died.

A post-mortem will be carried out today (Sunday) by the State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster.

The scene of this incident is currently held for technical examination.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in South Tipperary.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court at 2:00 pm this afternoon, Sunday 3rd March.

Investigations are ongoing.

