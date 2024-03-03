Man appears in court charged in connection with Tipperary fatal assault

A 65-year-old Ukrainian man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged fatal assault in Dundrum, Co Tipperary earlier this week.

Ivan Volkov, of Holm Oak Cottages, Dundrum House Hotel, Dundrum, Co Tipperary, appeared before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court on Sunday, charged with one count of assault causing harm to Shamil Nabiev (69) at the Dundrum House Hotel accommodation centre on February 25th.

He was also charged with one count of affray at the same location on the same date.

Mr Nabiev, who was originally from Azerbaijan, was injured in the alleged incident and was taken from the scene to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment. Gardaí confirmed on Sunday he has since been pronounced dead.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted an application seeking an independent post-mortem examination to be carried out on Mr Nabiev remains.

Mr Volkov, who is a Ukrainian national, appeared in court with crutches and was aided by a Ukrainian interpreter.

Garda Pat Ahern told the court he arrested Mr Volkov at 9.18 am on Saturday and charged the accused at 10 pm.

Gda Ahern said Mr. Volkov replied “I didn’t attack, I was defending myself” when the assault charge was put to him but made no reply to the charge of affray.

Inspector Paul Slattery said they had no objection to bail.

Post-mortem

Philip English, solicitor for Mr Volkov, said he was not making an application for bail, but said he would "likely" be seeking bail on behalf of the accused at a later date.

Mr. English made an application for "an independent post-mortem" to be carried out on Mr. Nabiev's body, and added, "There is a certain urgency in respect to that".

He said Mr Volkov was living in Dundrum on "temporary protection refugee" status, adding that the accused has "serious health issues" and he is in receipt of a weekly disability payment.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted the solicitor's application for the independent post-mortem and instructed that he receive "all necessary medical assistance while in custody".

Legal aid was also granted.

The judge remanded Mr Volkov in custody to appear before Nenagh District Court at a later date.

By David Raleigh

