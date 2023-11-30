Mayor reveals date Clonmel town bus service will commence full operation

The National Transport Authority expects the expanded the Clonmel town bus service to commence full operation on the 11th of December.

The public representatives of Clonmel thave also been informed of this development.

The Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy said there has been a slight delay with the delivery of the full complement of buses required for the service, Tipperary Live reports

"Route testing and training etc, will be underway from the 4th and you will see buses around the town as part of this process, but they won’t be accepting passengers until the 11th," said Cllr Molloy.

