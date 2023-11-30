Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Mayor reveals date Clonmel town bus service will commence full operation

Mayor reveals date Clonmel town bus service will commence full operation
Image: Wikipedia
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The National Transport Authority expects the expanded the Clonmel town bus service to commence full operation on the 11th of December.

The public representatives of Clonmel thave also been informed of this development.

The Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy said there has been a slight delay with the delivery of the full complement of buses required for the service, Tipperary Live reports

"Route testing and training etc, will be underway from the 4th and you will see buses around the town as part of this process, but they won’t be accepting passengers until the 11th," said Cllr Molloy.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Major Waterford Airport announcement expected tomorrow

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd draw at Galatasaray that leaves Red Devils on brink of elimination

 By Beat News
News 3

Woman says principal who gave her lifts to school raped her in car

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement