A Tipperary deli was among three food establishments in Ireland temporarily closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) in April.

Meaghers Daybreak in Feathard Co. Tipperary was forced to temporarily shut its deli area and an open refrigerated food display unit after the store was found to have breached a number of food safety regulations.

The FSAI closure order followed two previous warnings on February 9th and March 24 last.

Upon inspecting Meaghers Daybreak deli, an FSAI officer noted the following:

Advertisement

a. The floor and floor-to-wall junctions beneath equipment in the deli were unclean with a significant accumulation of food debris, dirt and cobwebs.

b. The filters of the canopy above the cooking equipment were unclean.

c. The floor beneath and adjacent to the ice cream machine was unclean.

d. The interior of the cupboard beneath the ice cream machine was unclean

The inspector also stated there was a failure on behalf of the store to maintain the cold chain. According to the report "high-risk, ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat foods, likely to support the reproduction of pathogenic micro-organisms or the formation of toxins were being held at potentially unsafe temperatures... in the open refrigerated display unit located in the middle of the retail area."

The full report can be read here.

A spokesperson for Meaghers Daybreak has since told Beat News that the deli has reopened, "The deli re-opened within less than 24 hrs of closure – it is now compliant with all the FSAI recommendations."

Advertisement

An order was also issued to Vicos Grill, of 1 Ludlow Street, Navan, Co Meath and a prohibition order was served to Pak Halal in Swords, Co Dublin.

Some of the reasons given by the FSAI for the enforcement orders included frozen food labelled as fresh food; food being passed its use-by date or having no-use-by date; failure to maintain the cold chain, and food being prepared where there was no electricity on the premises and the boiler was broken.

FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that while the majority of food businesses comply with food safety legislation, there continues to be a number who fail to meet their legal requirements.

"The enforcement orders served represent a clear disregard for compliance with food legislation which has been put in place to protect consumers. Consumers have a right to safe food.

Advertisement

"Maintaining a clean premises with constant and reliable access to hot water and electricity is a basic, legal and mandatory requirement of all food businesses. Food businesses are also legally obliged to provide consumers with accurate written allergen information on all food, whether prepacked or not."

Additional reporting by Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.