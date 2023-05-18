Tipperary restaurant named Best in Ireland at Restaurant Awards

A Tipperary hotel restaurant has been named the best in Ireland at the Irish Restaurant All Ireland Finals.

The Bishop’s Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel was crowned the overall winner at the ceremony that took place in Dublin on Monday.

Almost 1200 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs, hospitality businesses and staff turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Con Traas of The Apple Farm in Tipperary also picked up a national accolade. He was named the National Local Food Hero.

Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm in Co. Kilkenny was crowned as Leinster's Local Food Hero.

Tipperary wasn't the only South East winner on the night though with Union Wine Bar in Waterford claiming the top spot in the Best Wine Experience category.

Ristorante Rinuccinis in Kilkenny followed closely behind, being named the best in Leinster.

In terms of Best Free From restaurants, both The Cutting Vedge in Kilkenny and the Avo Café in Waterford got recognition.

Kilkenny's Café La Coco won Best Café in Leinster with T Morris Bar in Wexford claiming the title of Best Pub.

Aroi in Kilkenny won Best World Cuisine in Leinster, while One Hundred Degrees in Wexford and Momo in Waterford were recognised as Best Casual Dining Experience in Leinster and Munster respectively.

Clashganny House Restaurant in Carlow has the Best Customer Service in Leinster and Aga Kubinska of the Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny was named as Best Manager in the province.

Another Lady Helen Restaurant employee also took home an award on the night. Keith Boyle, a Cork native, was crowned as Leinster's Best Chef.

Always a great event @restawards and to take home the best chef in Leinster was truly an honour. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/zFx5mcJZdM — Keith Boyle at Restaurant Lady Anne (@RestLadyAnne_) May 16, 2023

Speaking at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said; “Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record-breaking number of public nominations - over 130,000. This sheer number of votes highlights the support & appreciation by the general public for our hospitality sector and all who contribute to it.

Our Regional Events held in March in Limerick, Kildare, Monaghan and Sligo had almost 4,000 attendees – an incredible turnout from proud owners, managers & staff. The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without its dedicated and passionate staff – it is a pleasure to be able to see these Individuals & teams recognised for their incredible efforts throughout the year during these events.”

