Tipperary teenager left in hospital after being burned by 'most dangerous plant in the UK'

A teenager from Tipperary was gardening when he was burned by an invasive plant.

Jayden Channon from Lisronagh was exposed to the giant hogweed while he was "doing a bit of tidying up in the garden" at a neighbours house.

The 14-year-old was left in agony as the plant burned his skin when he cut it down leaving him with painful blisters.

Jayden spent three days at Tipperary University Hospital where he needed morphine to treat the pain.

The plant has been branded as 'the most dangerous plant in the UK'.

The stems, edges, and undersides of the leaves are coated with fine hairs containing phototoxic sap.

The slightest contact with human skin can cause severe dermatitis in the presence of sunlight. Effects may include welts, rashes, and blistering.

The sap can also cause temporary or permanent blindness following contact with the eyes.

If skin comes into contact with Giant hogweed the affected area should be covered immediately from sunlight as it reduces the skin's defenses and can cause serious damage.

Jayden's wounds are healing but it could be years before his skin returns to normal.

The plant is native to the Caucasus Mountains at the border of Europe and Asia and can grow up to 5 metres tall. It was introduced to Ireland in the 19th Century as an ornamental garden plant.

