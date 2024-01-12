US TV host Conan O'Brien traces Irish roots to Tipperary village

TV host Conan O’Brien has traced his roots to a border Tipperary/Limerick village.

The comedian who is one of the most popular talk show hosts of all time found himself in an Irish village where his great-grandfather hails.

O’Brien has hosted the likes of Late Night and the Tonight Show but he might never have had the chance to do that if his ancestor remained in Ireland.

According to Tipperary Live, O'Brien met with a man in the village of Galbally, Co Limerick, who showed him where his great-grandfather lived.

Hey, I found my piece of the Auld Sod! pic.twitter.com/1CecGfeqML — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 11, 2024

The villager named Jim Fitzgerald told the host that his ancestor lived in the village which has been in existence since the 1400s before he emigrated in the late 1870s.

O’Brien shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) saying: “This is where my great grandfather Thomas O’Brien lived and he left this piece of land, came to America, moved to central Massachusetts.

“And the rest is a disaster. But anyway, cool to be back.”

O’Brien took over from David Letterman as host on the Late Night in 1993 and ended his 28-year career in late-night TV in June 2021.

