Michael Healy Rae to become Junior Minister

Michael Healy Rae to become Junior Minister
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Michael Healy Rae has confirmed he will be a Junior Minister in the upcoming Government.

A draft programme is set to be published after a deal was agreed between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and some Independents.

The Healy Raes say the programme isn’t perfect but includes issues they want and has their stamp on it.

Micheal Healy Rae has confirmed he will be a Minister of State.

"It's fair to say, that there is an arrangement in place, where there will be a role at a Department at a Minister of State level for the Healy Raes.

"That role will be going in my direction - but - as for what that's going to be - that is obviously at the direction of the incoming Taoiseach," he said.

