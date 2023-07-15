Play Button
Waterford News

Boil Water Notice lifted for all customers in Waterford City and County

Boil Water Notice lifted for all customers in Waterford City and County
Child drinking water
Shaun Connolly
Following a consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Waterford City and County Council have confirmed that the precautionary Boil Water Notices - issued for approximately 63,600 customers - have been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was supplied by Adamstown, Stradbally, and Ballylaneen Water Treatment Plants to protect the health and well-being of all.

All customers served by the following areas can resume use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing their teeth.

Waterford City.
Tramore.
Dunmore East.
Passage East.
Crooke.
Faithlegg.
Cheekpoint.
Stradbally.
Ballylaneen.
Kill.
Bonmahon.
Kilmeaden/Butlerstown.
Ballyduff and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities, Uisce Éireann took the necessary steps to protect public health by imposing Boil Water Notices on these schemes.

Ronan Walsh, of Uisce Eireann, acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the local community for their patience and support:
"Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and 12 Local Authorities, Uisce Éireann had no choice but to put several Boil Water Notices in place to protect public health.

Ronan added: “I would like to thank the impacted communities across Waterford City and County who were impacted by the notice for their patience and support and we are also grateful to elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing the information during the past number of days.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre is open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278 and encourages anybody to reach out with any queries relating to the lifting of this notice.

Alternatively, you can visit www.water.ie Further information.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering all public water and wastewater services in Ireland.

They remain committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and the economy while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

The Nitty Gritty

