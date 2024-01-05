Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman seriously assaulted by man in Waterford

GardaÍ are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was seriously assaulted by a man in Waterford City.

The incident happened last Wednesday the 3rd of January just after 11.30 pm on the Poleberry link road in the city.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene a number of people had restrained the suspect and other people were tending to the injured party.

The suspect was arrested and charged before Waterford District Court.

Gardaí are requesting that the members of the public who offered assistance contact them to finalise the investigation.