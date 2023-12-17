Two men hospitalised after incident in Waterford City

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault in Waterford this morning which resulted in two men being hospitlaised.

They received a report of an incident at a residence in Waterford City and attended the scene on High Street, at around 11:40 am.

Two men, both in their forties, were brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has since taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at Waterford Garda Station or through the Garda Confidential Line.

