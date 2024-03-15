Inside the Waterford house that made Home of the Year final

A Waterford house had made the final of Home of the Year 2024.

Black House on the Avenue scored 27 out of 30 in this week's heat, even receiving a 10 from judge Hugh.

Owned by Craig and Matthew, the neglected cottage was bought by the pair in 2018, before undergoing a huge transformation.

"We wanted a space that reflected our love for modern aesthetics while honouring the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape," Craig said.

The pair kept their business local, working with Waterford-based ROJO Studio Architects who designed the property.

"Our goal was to create a space that felt like an extension of the landscape, blurring the boundaries between inside and outside," Agnieszka of ROJO Studio Architects explained.

Viewers of the show took to social media to admire Craig and Matthew's modern kitchen, designed by Waterford's Evoke Kitchens.

Evoke's Tony O'Brien said the attention to detail in the house is what sets Black House on the Avenue apart;

"From the sleek cabinetry to the luxurious finishes, every aspect of the kitchen reflects the clients' discerning taste and style"

Reflecting on the journey, Craig said he and Matthew feel 'incredibly fortunate'.

"It's a testament to what can be achieved when you work with the right people who understand your vision and are passionate about bringing it to life with you."

The final of RTÉ's Home of the Year will air on RTÉ One later this month.

Homeowner Craig will speak to Orla on this weekend's Sunday Grill from 10 am.

