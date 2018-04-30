Play Irish – Mark McCabe

30 April 2018

Our Play Irish Artist of the Week is producer and DJ Mark McCabe who has released his new song ‘Over Me’.

For this latest release, McCabe teamed up with Dublin native and upcoming singer starlet, Aimée, and Ovie, who also hails from Dublin and is a well-established video director and urban singer.

“I’d been keeping an eye on both Aimée and Ovie over the past few years and when the opportunity to collaborate came up, I jumped on it. I knew exactly where I wanted to bring them with the track” says McCabe. “‘Over Me’ originally started as an R’n’B track, but I wanted to bring back the good-time piano sound and summer feels, reminiscent of Benny Benassi and Chris Brown.”

‘Over Me’ is the follow up release to ‘I’m Feeling It’ which McCabe released with Australian dance act Sunset Bros last December. To date, ‘I’m Feeling it’ has over 5.5 million streams across Spotify and Apple, peaking at No.1 in the Irish, No.4 in the UK and No.2 in Australian Spotify Viral Charts. BBC Radio 1 has also shown its support having featured the track on Dance Anthems.

