Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Wild Youth and their new single ‘Can’t Move On’.

The single was co-produced by Mark Sheehan and Danny O’ Donoghue of The Script in London’s Metropolis Studios.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2017, Wild Youth emerged with “All or Nothing”, which amassed over half a million Spotify streams and held the #1 spot for two weeks. Their second single, “Lose Control”, received heavy rotation on radio stations and led to sold out headline shows in Dublin and London.

They soon found themselves invited to support artists such as Niall Horan, The Script, and Zara Larsson on arena sized shows, and drawing huge crowds to their festival slots across Ireland and the UK.

Currently splitting their time between Dublin and London, writing and recording their first album, Wild Youth are set to become one of the biggest acts of 2018 and beyond.

They will perform at this year’s Sea Sessions Festival, and will support The Script at Live at The Marquee, Cork in June and The Coronas in July. For full gig listings, please see below:

• June 23rd, 2018 – Sea Sessions, Donegal

• June 24th, 2018 – Belsonic, Belfast with Gavin James & The Script

• June 25th, 2018 – The Marquee Cork, with The Script

• June 26th, 2018 – The Marquee Cork, with The Script

• July 21st, 2018 – 3Arena Dublin with The Coronas

• August 4th, 2018 – Indiependance, Cork

Share it:













Don't Miss