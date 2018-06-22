Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly writes and delivers her “favourite ever” weather forecast

22 June 2018

There’s a heatwave on the way and some are predicting the upcoming period of good weather may get close to record levels.

The current record is 33.3 degrees, which was set in Kilkenny in 1887.

Met Eireann’s Joanna Donnelly has had a tough job over the last twelve months, bringing us terrible weather updates during Hurricane Ophelia and Storm Emma.

However, today she wrote and delivered what she called “my favourite forecast I’ve ever written.”

In it, she says “a big blocking anticyclone moved up from the Azores. What’s going to happen is this anticyclone is going to allow the temperatures to rise, day on day for the next week. Clear skies, and the only thing rising is the temperature.”

This is our favourite bit – “A heatwave is now defined in Ireland as five consecutive days with temperatures over 25 degrees widely around the country. And for the next week, this is what we can expect here. No rain, clear blue skies, rising temperatures.”

Just one more time because I think this is my favourite forecast I’ve ever written. @drivetimerte #heatwave #forecast pic.twitter.com/InpxXudCkc — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 22, 2018

What if I say it like this – “This is happening”. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/LxUbYJie7t — Joanna Donnelly (@JoannaDonnellyL) June 22, 2018

