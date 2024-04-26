Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Spanish bank Bankinter to enter the Irish market

Spanish bank Bankinter to enter the Irish market
The logo of Spanish bank Bankinter is pictured in Madrid on September 4, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Spanish group Bankinter will soon be a new entrant to the Irish banking market.

The group will offer services, including deposits, under its Spanish licence until it secures an Irish permit.

Bankinter already offers mortgages in Ireland under the brand Avant Money.

The bank will be digital rather than branch-based and will use the Avant name.

Advertisement

In a statement released on Friday morning, Bankinter said: "The establishment of the branch in Ireland will allow the bank to also operate in the deposit market and then expand it to other financial products and services.

"The entity carries out the necessary administrative procedures for the constitution of Bankinter Ireland, which involves the acquisition from the bank's consumer subsidiary, BKCF, of all the shares it owns that make up the share capital of Avant Money."

The Bankinter Group began operating in Ireland in May 2019 through Avant Money, a company dedicated to the consumer lending business and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland as a payment institution, retail credit institution and insurance distributor.

In September 2020, Bankinter incorporated the mortgage business into this strategy, which in a few years has had a very positive evolution.

Advertisement

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, the business' mortgage portfolio in Ireland amounted to €2.4 billion, 53 per cent more than a year ago.

Reporting by Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Child benefit payments for students who turned 18 to start from May

 By Beat News
News 2

UK's Rwanda policy driving asylum seekers to Ireland, says Martin

 By Beat News
News 3

Hospitals not meeting safe staffing levels due to recruitment freeze

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement