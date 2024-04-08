Play Button
Carlow News

Car crashes into tanning shop in Carlow town

Photo Credit: Carlow Weather
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a fire at a tanning shop in Carlow town.

The incident happened at around 2.30am on Tullow Street.

Images show a car crashed into the front of the building, and the premises severely damaged following a fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire services attended the scene and the fire was eventually brought under control in the early hours of the morning.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is asking the public to avoid the area.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Carlow Garda Station 059 913 66220.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

 

