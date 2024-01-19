Carlow Gardaí support operation to recover stolen caravans and stolen dog

Carlow Gardaí was among the personnel supporting a multi-agency operation to recover two stolen caravans and a stolen dog.

They worked alongside the Garda Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit during the operation.

The recovery of the dog and two caravans was made as part of ongoing investigations into property-related crime.

The multi-agency search operation was conducted in the Rathfarnham area of Dublin on Thursday (18th of January).

It resulted in the recovery of two stolen caravans and a stolen dog, understood to be from two different countries.

Garda Statement

An Garda Síochána confirmed the news this morning in a statement.

"As a result of the operation, two stolen caravans were located and secured.

"These mobile homes are believed to have been stolen in Germany and the UK.

"Additionally, a stolen dog was safely recovered and will be reunited with its rightful owner."

An Garda Síochána was supported by partner agencies including South Dublin County Council and The Department of Social Protection.

Additionally, Garda units from the Garda Armed Support Unit, Garda Air Support Unit, Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Unit, Garda Dog Unit, Dublin Crime Task Force, and Carlow Gardaí supported the operation.

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the thefts and the individuals involved are currently ongoing.

Members of the public with any information related to these incidents are encouraged to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 -666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

