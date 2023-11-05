Play Button
Carlow News

Carlow man honoured for his life-saving heroics

Carlow man honoured for his life-saving heroics
Image: Garda Info
Rachael Dunphy
A number of South East young people were honoured at the 2023 Garda National Youth Awards in Co. Laois this weekend.

25 awards were presented on Saturday, with a strong South East contingent.

The winner of the Special Recognition Award was Miley Doran from Carlow. While fishing in Carlow town, Miley heard screams that a mother and her daughter were drowning.

The girl had gotten into difficulty while swimming in the river, while her mother struggled trying to save her. The young man quickly jumped into the river, rescuing both mother and daughter.

Miley returned home without telling anyone about his heroics, which were only found out after a social media post from the girl's family praised his actions.

Special Achievement Award

Receiving a Special Achievement Award were 17-year-old sisters Sarah and Rachel from Carlow.

The girls were born with a rare blood disorder, yet continue to work for their community through their volunteer work and activism.

Community Safety Award

A group of students from Carlow were recognised for their work in raising awareness of the danger of drugs.

The Young Social Innovators at St. Leo's College in Carlow Town began a poster campaign online and in their school, using slogans such as 'Do hugs, not drugs' and 'The thrill can kill'.

Representatives of the Gardaí commended the students' work, stating 'There's no doubt that all of this work has saved lives and helped countless young people in Carlow going forward.'

The Garda Youth Awards take place annually and honour the meaningful work of young people in communities across Ireland.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

