Carlow News

Cyclist (60s) dies after being hit by car close to Carlow Town

Garda car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
A man has died after being hit by a car while cycling near Carlow town.

The incident happened at Knocknagee, Co. Kildare, near Castledermot on the Carlow border this morning (Sunday) at around 11.20 am.

A male cyclist (aged in his 60’s) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Naas General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road is currently closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

