Fire service attend third Mt Leinster blaze in 24 hours

Fire services attended a third blaze on Mount Leinster in just 24 hours.

Bagenalstown Fire Brigade attended the scene last night.

Large volumes of smoke could be seen in the Rathanna & Ballymurphy areas.

It follows a fire on Sunday night that happened near the Nine Stones car park on Mount Leinster.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people that destruction of vegetation between March and August is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

