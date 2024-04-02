Funeral arrangements announced for Carlow cyclist hit by car

The funeral arrangements for the cyclist who was killed near Carlow Town on Sunday have been announced.

Gar Fennelly, aged in his 60s, was cycling his bike when he was hit by a car at Knocknagee, Co. Kildare, on the Carlow border.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Gar will repose at McGuill’s Funeral Home, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow from 4 pm tomorrow.

His funeral mass will take place at St. Mary's Churuch Bennekerry at 11 am on Thursday.

The funeral service will be livestreamed and can be watched by clicking here.

