Gardaí renew their appeal for information in relation to fatal road traffic collision in Carlow

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the car crash in Carlow which killed three young people.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at 11.30 pm on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road last Wednesday night.

Katie Graham, Daryl Culbert, and Michael Kelly all lost their lives.

A fourth person in the car was injured and remains in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and continue to provide ongoing support to the families.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone who may have dash cam footage or saw something that night is being asked to contact Gardaí.

