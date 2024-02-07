Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Gardaí renew their appeal for information in relation to fatal road traffic collision in Carlow

Gardaí renew their appeal for information in relation to fatal road traffic collision in Carlow
Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the car crash in Carlow which killed three young people.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at 11.30 pm on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road last Wednesday night.

Katie Graham, Daryl Culbert, and Michael Kelly all lost their lives.

A fourth person in the car was injured and remains in the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Advertisement

Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed and continue to provide ongoing support to the families.

An incident room has been established at Carlow Garda Station.

Anyone who may have dash cam footage or saw something that night is being asked to contact Gardaí.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Flogas latest energy company to reduce prices

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Man found dead in Cork named locally as brother of Macroom murder victim

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

Funeral of young man killed in Carlow crash takes place

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement