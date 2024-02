A man in his 20s has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carlow.

It happened on the N80 near Graiguenalug at around five to 12 last night.

Gardaí say no injuries were reported.

The man was arrested at the scene.

He's since been charged and is due to appear before Carlow District Court at a later date.

