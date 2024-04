A man in his 60s has died in a farming accident in Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Hacketstown on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí say the Health and Safety Authority has been notified of the accident and attended the scene.

A file will be prepared for the coroner.

