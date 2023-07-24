New Carlow Town bus service to begin this week

This week Carlow will get a long-awaited local bus service for the town.

The highly anticipated service is to begin on Sunday 30th July and will be operated on 7 new vehicles, on 2 new routes across the town.

It will run seven days a week, 18 hours a day from Monday to Saturday starting before 6 am and running until midnight, with a shorter operating day on Sunday.

Journeys will cost €1.10 for adults and 55 cents for children, students, and young adults under 24 and free travel cards will also be accepted.

There will be two different routes that will travel across the town with a bus departing from both terminals every half hour. Both routes interchange at a number of locations throughout the town, including Sandhills and Carlow Town Park.

The routes will be called CW1 and CW2.

Route of CW1: MSD, south to Pollerton, Mountain View, Pollerton Road, Sandhills, O’Brien Road, Dublin Road (Green Lane), town centre, Carlow Train Station, Carlow Town Pak, Hanover Road (Aldi), Kilkenny Road (SETU), Tyndall College.

Route of CW2: Wexford Road Business Park, The Orchards, Friar’s Green, Gaelscoil, Idrone Park/Oakley Park, Presentation College, Sandhills, Pollerton Road, town centre, Kennedy Avenue, Maryborough Street, Duggan Avenue, Carlow Town Park, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen GAA, and Barrow Valley Retail Park.

