New self-service dog wash opens in Carlow

A new self-service dog wash has just opened up in Carlow.

Barks & Bubbles is located at the Circle K garage on Tullow Road in the town. This is the company's 15th location but the first in the South East.

Dylan Brady started the Barks & Bubbles journey on the 26th of May 2021. Since then, 1000s of happy dog owners have washed their dogs using the facilities.

The company announced the opening of their newest dog wash on their Instagram account last Thursday.

At the self-service dog washes you can wash and dry your dog for just €10. Dog shampoo, conditioner, flea wash, warm rinse water, and a 2-speed hair dryer are all included.

The service lasts for 10 minutes which Barks & Bubbles say is plenty of time for the majority of dogs but there are optional top-ups if required.

They recently launched their loyalty programme for all repeat dog washers. The app is called "Monyx Wallet". Through this app, you will get exclusive discounts such as a 10% top-up bonus. You can also enjoy a virtual punch card offering you to buy 9 washes and get the 10th free!

Barks & Bubbles are always looking for new locations to open their next doggie wash. They are happy to locate in filling stations, retail parks, pet stores, public parks, etc., anywhere that can provide the services required to operate a dog wash.

Hopefully, we'll see more of these doggie washes around the South East in the future.

