One man dead following Carlow crash

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N80 at Gráig na Spideog in Carlow this morning.

The collision which involved a lorry and a car occurred shortly before 7 am.

The driver of the car, a male, was later pronounced deceased.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road remains closed at this time to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

