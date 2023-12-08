Pop-up Gaeltacht coming to the South East next week

A pop-up Gaeltacht will make its way to the South East next week, with speakers of all abilities welcome.

It will take place in Teach Bar, Teach Dolmain on Tullow Street in Co. Carlow.

The first of a series of pop-up Gaeltachts will take place next Thursday, December 14th at 8:30.

They will then be every second Thursday with both fluent speakers and learners welcome.

The chats will be followed by a trad session.

Weekly gatherings

There are separate weekly Irish language gatherings on in Lambert's cafe on Dublin Street in Co. Carlow.

They will run for one week - from December 13th to 20th.

Those who are fluent or just learning Gaeilge are welcome from 12 pm to 1 pm each day.

The gatherings will pause for the Christmas break on the 20th and then resume on Wednesday, January 10th.

