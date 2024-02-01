Three young people killed in Carlow collision overnight

3 young people have been killed in a fatal road traffic collision near Ballon, Co. Carlow.

Beat News understands, two males and one female were involved in the collision shortly after midnight last night (Feb 1st).

A male has been transferred to hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The N80 will remain closed for a number of hours this morning and motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

