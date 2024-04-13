Win for Carlow trainer Willie Mullins as 'I am Maximus' wins Grand National

Willie Mullins will be heading back to Carlow with more silveware.

The Mullins-trained 'I am Maximus' ridden by Paul Townend has just won the Grand National at Aintree.

The horse was a 7/1 favourite today.

I AM MAXIMUS flies home like a SERIOUS horse to win the Randox Grand National!



The horse they call Moo Moo at home ❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/6ELFDbZOMH — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 13, 2024

Delta Work (28/1) ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Gordon Elliott claimed second place.

Another Southeast horse placed in the race with the Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Indo (28/1)and ridden by Rachael Blackmore coming in third.

