Win for Carlow trainer Willie Mullins as 'I am Maximus' wins Grand National

Aoife Kearns
Willie Mullins will be heading back to Carlow with more silveware.

The Mullins-trained 'I am Maximus' ridden by Paul Townend has just won the Grand National at Aintree.

The horse was a 7/1 favourite today.

Delta Work (28/1) ridden by Jack Kennedy and trained by Gordon Elliott claimed second place.

Another Southeast horse placed in the race with the Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Indo (28/1)and ridden by Rachael Blackmore coming in third.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

