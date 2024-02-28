Play Button
Man arrested in connection with the discovery of body in Dublin

A man has been arrested in connection to the discovery of a man's body in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a man's body (60s) at a residence in Herberton Park, Dublin 8.

The scene of the incident remains preserved on Wednesday morning for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Dublin.

A post-mortem will be conducted by the Office of the State Pathologist later on Wednesday.

An incident room has been established in Kilmainham Garda Station and the investigation is being overseen by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and continues to liaise with the family of the deceased.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

By Michael Bolton

 

