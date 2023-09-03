Funeral of grandparents and boy killed in Cashel crash to take place

The funeral mass for three family members killed in a car crash in Co. Tipperary will take place today.

45-year-old Thomas O'Reilly, his wife Bridget aged 46 and their grandson Tom aged 3 were backseat passengers in the car they were travelling in when it hit a wall in Windmill Knockbulloge last Tuesday.

Tom’s parents, who are both aged 22, were seriously injured in the crash.

All three will be laid to rest after 2 pm mass at St John The Baptist Church in Cashel.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family to provide support and the family will be kept updated as to the course of the investigation.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media for the well-known local family from their friends and relatives.

Local councillor Declan Burgess expressed his sympathies to the family during the week.

He said the family were “well known” in the area, and thanked first responders who attended the scene.

Cashel is numb tonight. Deeply shocking. Big thanks to the first responders for their work in difficult circumstances. https://t.co/80aAfwOCxc — Declan Burgess Tipperary (@DeclanBurgess) August 29, 2023

He also thanked local residents near the crash who were at the scene on Tuesday night.

It follows nine days of tragedy on the roads for the county.

Four young people lost their lives in an accident a couple of days previously in the nearby town of Clonmel.

24-year-old Luke McSweeney, his younger sister Grace, Nicole Murphy, and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18 lost their lives in the tragic incident on the Mountain Road.

All four funerals took place this week.

The Taoiseach says he's concerned we're now going backwards when it comes to road safety.

He says the recent spike in road deaths is 'not a blip' and needs to be addressed.

Responding to calls for urgent action by the road safety group PARC, Leo Varadkar says he's written to the Garda Commissioner about greater enforcement.

He's also asking for a meeting of the ministerial committee on road safety, after a month marked by horrific tragedy on our roads.

