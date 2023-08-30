Three dead, including infant, in Tipperary crash

Three people have died after a crash in County Tipperary last night.

Two other people remain in hospital in a serious condition.

The single-vehicle collision happened when the car hit a wall outside Cashel before 9pm last night.

A man and a woman who were sitting in the back of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, along with a young boy.

His body has been taken to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Meanwhile the a man and a woman who were sitting in the front of the car are currently in a serious condition in the same hospital.

The road at Windmill, Knockbulloge is closed this morning and is expected to remain close, as forensic investigators are due to arrive shortly.

While an incident room has been set up in Cahir Garda Stations.

Gardai are asking for anyone with information or camera footage to come forward.

This tragedy comes just days after 4 young people were killed in a crash in Clonmel, just 30 kilometre from away.

Twenty four-year-old Luke McSweeney, his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, were killed on Friday evening hours after the teenagers received their State exam results.

They were on their way to celebrate when the car they were travelling in overturned and hit a stone wall.

The funerals for the four young people will be held later this week, after thousands attended a vigil in Clonmel on Sunday to mourn the loss.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA